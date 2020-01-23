Samantha Bee held nothing back as she picked apart President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense team on Wednesday’s episode of “Full Frontal.”

Bee described some of Trump’s legal defenders ― which includes Ken Starr, Alan Dershowitz and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) ― as “a virtual dream team of rape culture.”

To make her case, Bee pointed to Starr’s resignation as president of Baylor University following a sexual assault scandal involving the school’s football program, Dershowitz’s dismissal of statutory rape as an “outdated concept” and allegations that Jordan ignored sexual abuse during his time as a wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

“It is infuriating that these three men are allowed to show their faces in polite society, much less defend the captain of the rape culture all-star team,” said Bee.

“Look, the impeachment case isn’t about sexual assault but for women and survivors it is horrifying to see these men congeal together to protect each other,” she added.

Bee then predicted “they’ll almost certainly succeed in getting their client off, paving the way for them to start their own speciality” rapist-defending law firm.

“The only law firm whose phone number is 911,” she said.

Check out the full clip here: