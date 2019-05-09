Samantha Bee on Wednesday aired old footage of Ivanka Trump recalling how her father, President Donald Trump, once used a person who was homeless to illustrate the high amount of debt he was in.

The host of “Full Frontal” broadcast the clip from the 2003 documentary “Born Rich” during a segment in which she dissected a report in The New York Times that stated Trump garnered almost $1.2 billion in business losses between 1985 and 1994.

Ivanka Trump, who is now a senior White House adviser to the president, said in the video:

“I remember once my father and I were walking down Fifth Avenue and there was a homeless person sitting right outside of Trump Tower and I remember my father pointing to him and saying ‘you know, that guy has 8 billion dollars more than me,’ because he was in such extreme debt at that point, you know?”

“And that is why it was OK for him to take that man’s change cup,” Bee later joked.

“Look, the only thing that Donald Trump really had going for him as a candidate was that he was supposed to be a great businessman,” she added. “Now we know that not only is he a bad businessman, he is one of the worst in American history.”