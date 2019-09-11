Samantha Bee recreated a scene from classic 1975 movie “Jaws” to chew out Democrats and President Donald Trump.

In the parody clip posted online Monday, the “Full Frontal” host jumped into the role of shark hunter Quint, who addressed a town hall meeting about how best to tackle the beast preying on swimmers.

In the spoof version, Bee spoke up at a meeting of Democrats to warn them against infighting.

“I’ll help all you poor bus jockeys bring down this bloated porpoise, but it ain’t gonna be easy,” she boasted. “This president will swallow you whole faster than a cheeseburger in the Oval Office.”

“Trump ain’t so different from a shark,” she added. “Neither one can read, neither can climb stairs, neither one is monogamous.”

Check out the segment here:

Compare it to the original here: