Samantha Bee Expertly Triggers The Trolls Over Donald Trump Jr.'s New Book

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is playing Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, at his own game.
Trump Jr. is promoting his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” with a website asking people to buy a copy that is sent to their “favorite liberal snowflake” ― such as Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).
On Tuesday, “Full Frontal” fired back with its own site ― TriggerATroll.com.
“On his website, you can ‘troll’ liberals by sending them a copy of his book,” it states. “On our website, you can troll the trolls by donating to a cause they would hate in their name.”
Donations can be made in the names of Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani (to the Government Accountability Project), Vice President Mike Pence (to The Trevor Project), White House aide Stephen Miller (to the ACLU), Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh (to RAINN), Education Secretary Betsy DeVos (to DonorsChoose) and Texas GOP Senator Ted Cruz (to Moms Demand Action For Gun Sense In America.)