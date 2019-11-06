Samantha Bee Expertly Triggers The Trolls Over Donald Trump Jr.'s New Book

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” is playing Donald Trump Jr., the eldest son of President Donald Trump, at his own game.

Trump Jr. is promoting his new book “Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us” with a website asking people to buy a copy that is sent to their “favorite liberal snowflake” ― such as Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) or House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.).

On Tuesday, “Full Frontal” fired back with its own site ― TriggerATroll.com.

“On his website, you can ‘troll’ liberals by sending them a copy of his book,” it states. “On our website, you can troll the trolls by donating to a cause they would hate in their name.”

We got our hands on @DonaldJTrumpJr new book and in the spirit of being fair and balanced, we have to say - it’s very good! Click here to send a special little something to your least favorite politician! https://t.co/Mi2r9qhBNe https://t.co/AW5PsccKub — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) November 5, 2019