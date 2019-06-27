Samantha Bee Unloads On Media Over Way It Didn't Cover Trump Rape Allegation

Samantha Bee on Wednesday tore into some sections of the media for the way they covered (or rather, didn’t cover) the latest allegation of sexual assault that has been made against President Donald Trump.

The host of “Full Frontal” noted how advice columnist E. Jean Carroll made what was the 22nd allegation of sexual misconduct against Trump after she last week accused him of raping her in a dressing room at the New York department store Bergdorf Goodman in the mid-1990s.

But “if you missed this story, that’s not surprising,” said Bee, who highlighted how it “didn’t make the front page” of most major newspapers and was still being treated “as a small story.”

Trump has vehemently denied the allegation. “I’ll say it with great respect: No. 1, she’s not my type. No. 2, it never happened. It never happened, OK?” he told The Hill earlier this week.

Bee said Trump’s “not my type” defense “alone should be headline news for days.” “You aren’t her type, either, which is the whole fucking problem,” she continued. “Every woman has heard a guy say some version of ‘you’re not hot enough for me to rape’ and that is how we know he’s probably a rapist.”

Bee then urged every single journalist who sits down with Trump for an interview in the future to ask him about the almost two-dozen allegations of assault.

“It matters, it will never stop mattering,” Bee concluded. “If you’re not going to hold Trump accountable, you are not a journalist. Go do Sunday morning segments about fucking lasagna, otherwise do your jobs, please.”

