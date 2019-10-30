“Scream” just got that little bit scarier.

“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” inserted President Donald Trump into the opening scene of Wes Craven’s 1996 slasher movie for a parody video released online this week.

Trump in the clip keeps calling up Drew Barrymore’s character Casey Becker to rant about investigations into his administration and ramble on about his alleged accomplishments in office.

Images from one of his campaign rallies then take over her television...

Check out the clip here: