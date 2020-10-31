“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee calls out and condemns Donald Trump over and over again in a montage of her best takedowns of the president.
Bee highlights Trump’s racism, blasts his policies and debunks his conspiracy theories in the 22-minute supercut released Friday, which features 50 of her best White House-themed segments from the last four years.
“We’re hoping we never have to update it after Nov. 3,” Bee’s show said of the video on YouTube.
Check out the montage here:
And you can find Bee’s monologue about the election from this week’s “Full Frontal” here:
