Samantha Bee Sends Blistering Message To Democrats About Fox News

Samantha Bee broke down why she believes Democratic presidential hopefuls for 2020 “do not to have to go on Fox News.”

The host of “Full Frontal” acknowledged on Wednesday that there could be “some benefits of crossing the media aisle,” as South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg did with his televised town hall over the weekend, in a bid to reach the widely watched conservative network’s Democratic and independent viewers.

But Bee asked why potential candidates would even want to appear on the channel, given its often critical, insulting and false coverage of them, such as when it mistakenly showed an image of Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) in an alert about a shooting suspect.

Both Harris and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) have declined town hall invites from the network.

Fox News is “an extension” of President Donald Trump’s administration, said Bee, and she warned Democratic hopefuls that “at a certain point, if you play along with Fox, you don’t look principled or bipartisan, you just look stupid.”

“When you go on Fox News, no matter how lit your town hall game is that night, you are legitimizing them,” she added. “You wouldn’t go on North Korea’s state television, right?”

