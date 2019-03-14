Samantha Bee issued a blistering analysis of Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show on Wednesday night.

The host of “Full Frontal” described “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as “a revolting trash heap of racist talking points.”

Carlson’s past racist, sexist, homophobic and misogynistic comments on the shock-jock radio program “The Bubba the Love Sponge Show,” which have resurfaced this week, were “vile and disgusting and presumably the audition tape that got him a job interview at Fox,” Bee said.

“Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist. Oh no, I’m sorry. Yes, I am,” she added, before playing a series of clips to prove her point.