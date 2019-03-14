MEDIA

Samantha Bee Delivers Comprehensive Takedown Of 'White Supremacist' Tucker Carlson

Carlson’s Fox News show is “a revolting trash heap of racist talking points,” said the “Full Frontal” host.

Samantha Bee issued a blistering analysis of Tucker Carlson’s primetime Fox News show on Wednesday night.

The host of “Full Frontal” described “Tucker Carlson Tonight” as “a revolting trash heap of racist talking points.”

Carlson’s past racist, sexist, homophobic and misogynistic comments on the shock-jock radio program “The Bubba the Love Sponge Show,” which have resurfaced this week, were “vile and disgusting and presumably the audition tape that got him a job interview at Fox,” Bee said.

“Now, don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying Tucker Carlson is a white supremacist. Oh no, I’m sorry. Yes, I am,” she added, before playing a series of clips to prove her point.

Check out the full commentary here:

