Samantha Bee said Wednesday that Republicans “need to be honest” about why they’re stoking anger about COVID-19 vaccines and mandates.
Republicans aren’t really afraid of them, said the “Full Frontal” host.
Instead, they are just terrified of “the hate-filled, conspiracy-loving base they have cultivated.”
“But you know what, it’s their fucking problem ... not ours,” she added.
See the video here:
And watch Bee’s take on rapper Nicki Minaj and the supposed swollen testicles of her cousin’s friend here:
