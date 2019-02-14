Samantha Bee explained Wednesday night how Fox News hosts are “soiling themselves” over the proposed Green New Deal.

The “Full Frontal” host noted how the non-binding resolution aimed at making America carbon neutral, which was introduced by “Republicans’ wet nightmare” Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) last week, had invoked the wrath of anchors and pundits on the conservative network.

“The Green New Deal has been controversial, but the idea behind it really shouldn’t be,” Bee noted. “An overwhelming number of experts agree we only have about 12 years to stop climate change from devastating our planet.”