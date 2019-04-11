Kellyanne And George Conway Get Kinky Over Trump Feud On 'Full Frontal'

Whiter House adviser Kellyanne Conway’s staunch support of President Donald Trump and husband George’s constant bashing of her boss would seem to put the couple at odds.

But Samantha Bee offered a saucier take Wednesday on what the very public disagreement is doing to the pair. Instead of putting a kink in their relationship, “it is the kink in their relationship,” Bee asserted on “Full Frontal.”

Then it was time for the premiere of “Fifty Cons of Way.”