Samantha Bee Exposes What The NCAA's 'Real Message' To Women Was

“Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee on Wednesday torched the NCAA for its blatantly unequal treatment of female athletes.

The March Madness tournament was mired in controversy over the past week after basketball players and coaches exposed major disparities between the training facilities, food, merchandise and even COVID-19 testing options that were provided to men in Indiana and women in Texas.

Although the NCAA later apologized and improved the weight rooms for women, Bee said it was too little too late.

“Their real message had already been sent: Women athletes are worth less than men,” she said.

Watch her analysis below: