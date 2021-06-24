Samantha Bee tore into Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis on Wednesday’s “Full Frontal,” ripping his “Trumpian ability to weaponize the white resentment and culture war hysteria that drive Republican voters.”

Bee broke down why it would be “terrifying” if America voted to elect the ardent Donald Trump defender, who recently topped a conservative straw poll for the Republican 2024 nomination.

“Ron DeSantis isn’t exactly a genius,” Bee said. “But even a slightly less dumb, more competent version of Trump could be very dangerous. Whether his agenda is passed or not, DeSantis still wins by signaling his MAGA values to a base that may be eager for a Trump 2.0.”