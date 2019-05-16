‘Welcome To Class, You F**king Idiots!’ Samantha Bee Has Sex Ed For Republicans

Samantha Bee said comments by male Republicans backing strict abortion bills like the one just passed in Alabama make one thing very clear: Most of them know absolutely nothing about the female body and reproduction.
“It is especially fucked up that the people doing the regulating wouldn’t recognize a vulva if it bit them in the face,” the “Full Frontal” host cracked on Wednesday night, then warned: “They all bite.”
So, Bee took the GOP lawmakers back to school with the sex ed lessons they clearly never had.
“Welcome to class, you fucking idiots,” she said. She not only schooled them, but called out lawmakers by name:
