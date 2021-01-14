Samantha Bee on Wednesday urged viewers not to be taken in by the apparent conscience grown by Republicans who helped President Donald Trump in encouraging last week’s riot by his supporters at the U.S. Capitol.

They’re just doing “the bare fucking minimum at the last minute to save their own skins,” declared the host of “Full Frontal.”

Bee later suggested that “whether they distance themselves” from Trump “now or not, the Republicans who encouraged that angry mob have blood on their hands.”

“And it can’t be washed away with a last-minute mea culpa,” she added. “If we don’t hold these assholes accountable now, then this is bound to happen again.”

Watch Bee’s monologue here: