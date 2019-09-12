Samantha Bee ended Wednesday’s broadcast of “Full Frontal” with a swipe at Rudy Giuliani and the way in which President Donald Trump’s attorney marked the 18th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

Giuliani, who was the mayor of New York on 9/11, posted (among a series of tweets) part of a commercial for clothing company Grunt Style which showed a riot police officer about to beat up protestors. “GOD BLESS AMERICA!” Giuliani captioned the clip.

Bee described the video, above, as a “fascist fever dream.”

“What the hell is that authoritarian porn video? Kendall Jenner, get in there and hand that guy a soda,” she joked. “Look, I know Giuliani is known as ‘America’s Mayor,’ but does anyone else want him?”

Check out the video here: