White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her role by the end of the month.
And “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has one last (spoof) message from the controversial spokesperson, whose tenure was undoubtedly characterized by her staunch defense of President Donald Trump’s lies and for not holding a press briefing in almost 100 days.
“I have acted more like a scripted robot than a press secretary and I apologize that I have disrespected and said insulting things about the press,” Huckabee Sanders appears to say in the cleverly edited clip, below:
“Full Frontal” also released a mocking montage of Sanders’ best briefing moments from the last 100 days.
It’s very short:
REAL LIFE. REAL NEWS. REAL VOICES.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.