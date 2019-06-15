White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is leaving her role by the end of the month.

And “Full Frontal with Samantha Bee” has one last (spoof) message from the controversial spokesperson, whose tenure was undoubtedly characterized by her staunch defense of President Donald Trump’s lies and for not holding a press briefing in almost 100 days.

“I have acted more like a scripted robot than a press secretary and I apologize that I have disrespected and said insulting things about the press,” Huckabee Sanders appears to say in the cleverly edited clip, below:

BREAKING: Sarah Huckabee Sanders has one last message for the press. #ByeSarah pic.twitter.com/cUZdMWlSL7 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) June 14, 2019

“Full Frontal” also released a mocking montage of Sanders’ best briefing moments from the last 100 days.

It’s very short: