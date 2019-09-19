Cruz shrugged off concerns about Kavanaugh’s alleged behavior in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “At the end of the day, the American people made a judgment that the evidence wasn’t there, the corroboration wasn’t there,” said Cruz. “At some point, they just have to let the anger go.”

Bee fired back: “Oh, should I let the anger go? Should I calm down? Should I smile more? OK. Shut the fuck up, bitch.”

“The American people didn’t get to make a judgment on this,” she added. “The Senate did and they decided not to do a proper investigation. So, yeah, as long as an alleged sexual assaulter is ruling on laws about my body, I remain vexed.”

