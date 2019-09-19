Samantha Bee on Wednesday chided Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) after he said people had to “let the anger go” following a new allegation of sexual misconduct against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.
Cruz shrugged off concerns about Kavanaugh’s alleged behavior in an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos. “At the end of the day, the American people made a judgment that the evidence wasn’t there, the corroboration wasn’t there,” said Cruz. “At some point, they just have to let the anger go.”
Bee fired back: “Oh, should I let the anger go? Should I calm down? Should I smile more? OK. Shut the fuck up, bitch.”
“The American people didn’t get to make a judgment on this,” she added. “The Senate did and they decided not to do a proper investigation. So, yeah, as long as an alleged sexual assaulter is ruling on laws about my body, I remain vexed.”
