Comedy may not be on the menu at this year’s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner.

But Samantha Bee promised it won’t be in short supply at the alternative “Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner” gala, which airs on TBS the same night — April 27.

Oh, and “hamberders will be served” too, per a statement released by the network Monday.

“Full Frontal” host Bee called out the WHCA for not having “the balls to face a comedian” in a trailer for the event. Check it out here:

The actual correspondents’ association this year opted to invite presidential biographer Ron Chernow, and not a comedian as it has done in previous years, to be its featured speaker.

It followed right-wing outrage over comedian Michelle Wolf’s speech in 2018.

Trump has not attended the official dinner during his presidency, although he had attended previously.

“I promised myself I’d never do another one of these,” said Bee, who hosted a similar unofficial event in 2017. “But someone’s got to roast that motherfucker and if they won’t do it, I will.”

The event will actually be taped the previous evening. All proceeds will go to the Committee to Protect Journalists “which did not ask for Bee’s help in 2017 and probably didn’t ask for it this time either,” per the TBS statement.