Samantha Markle Makes Cringe-y Race Comments In Diss Of Meghan Markle

With family like this, who needs enemies?

Meghan Markle’s half-sister again shredded the Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry for stepping back from royal family duties, punctuating her remarks this time with awkward comments about race.

Some of Samantha Markle’s most pointed comments in an essay for the Sun tabloid on Monday dismissed the reports that racism may have spurred Meghan and Harry’s decision to ditch royal obligations less than two years after they married.

Meghan’s half-sister wrote that the move “had nothing to do with the behaviour of the royals, or race.” She lauded the royal family for accepting Meghan.

In fact, the duchess, whose mother is Black, has faced bigoted treatment in the U.K.’s tabloid press. And last week, a radio producer for American conservative host Sean Hannity called Markle “very uppity.”

But Samantha Markle, who also goes by Samantha Grant, sees the situation differently: “Supporters who claim a racist element forced Meghan out are frustrated their hoped-for fairytale princess didn’t work out. These social equality-obsessed people had pinned their hopes on Meghan. They hoped for an equality of race right at the higher echelons of society.”

Samantha Markle, who shares a white father, Thomas Markle, with the duchess, questioned her sibling’s motive after Harry recently said they were seeking a “more peaceful life.”

“My fear is Meghan’s decision isn’t about moving to Canada for a quiet life as a young mother,” Samantha Markle wrote. “Nothing about their actions so far suggest they truly desire a private life out [of] the limelight. They have paraded themselves on the red carpet, tried to make deals with Disney, and become pals with the Clooneys and other A-list stars. ... Their objective is fame and fortune — to be Hollywood.”