Samantha Markle reignited her feud with half sister Meghan Markle by dissing the duchess’s decision to step back from royal life with Prince Harry.

“I think what is shocking is the lack of consideration for the people involved, the British royal family, the promises that were originally made ... to honor royal duty and to lead by example,” Markle, who also goes by the name Samantha Grant, told “Inside Edition” on Thursday.

Markle, who previously has accused the duchess of shunning their father, Thomas Markle, blasted the royal couple for shrinking from their position. Meghan and Harry announced this week they were dropping their senior royal commitments to split time between the United Kingdom and North America.

“They stepped into the spotlight knowing what the duties were, knowing what the media would be like for them,” Samantha said of her younger half sister and Harry.

Markle blasted the notion that Meghan would want a life more private than possible as a royal family member.

“If she wanted to be so private, then she wouldn’t have sat at Wimbledon with 40 empty seats around her,” Markle said, mocking what she said was the duchess’s “look at me, look at me” demeanor.

KGC-173/STAR MAX/IPx Duchess Meghan made a surprise appearance at Wimbledon last summer.

“She knows that she’s engaging in attention-getting behaviors,” Markle added.

While the royal couple said they will spend more time on this side of the pond, Samantha Markle, a constant critic of her sister who lives in Florida, wasn’t about to extend an olive branch.

“I think it’s horrendous how we’ve been treated and I wouldn’t want to associate with anyone who could do this to people so easily,” she said, rekindling complaints that Meghan has shunned Markle family members.

Kensington Palace doesn’t respond to the statements of Markle.