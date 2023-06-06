'Get The Hell Out Of My Face': Reporter Stiff-Arms Obnoxious Fan On Live TV

A CBS Miami sports reporter covering a hockey game is being praised for showing off some serious football skills after she stiff-armed a fan trying to get into her shot on Monday night.
Samantha Rivera was recapping Game 2 of the NHL’s Stanley Cup finals, in which the Las Vegas Knights beat the Florida Panthers, 7-2, when the fan butted in.
Or rather, the fan tried to butt in ― because as the footage shows, Rivera wasn’t having it:
“Listen, I don’t give a damn what team you’re rooting for,” Rivera wrote on Twitter afterward. “Get the hell out of my face when I’m working and respect that I’m here to do my job.”
Vegas now has a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series, which now heads to Florida.
“Excited to get back home to some classy #Panthers fans for game 3!!” Rivera wrote.
And speaking of fans, Rivera has more than a few on Twitter: