9 Under-$30 Walmart Buys That Might Just Make You Crack A Smile

Spring for some of these fun, affordable products — just because.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Marbled Crocs, an emotional support water bottle, and hydrating face mask
While spring will presumably be here any second now, you might find yourself needing a little retail therapy to ride out of the rest of winter — and because you may have earmarked the bulk of your budget for that upcoming summer vacation, we’ve rounded up a small collection of highly affordable “why not” purchases from our favorite reasonably-priced retailer, Walmart.

While the goods ahead are inexpensive, they’re also fun, entertaining, and products you might actually enjoy using. (If they’re not right for you, they may also be the perfect thing for that person in your life who could use a little pick-me-up.) Ahead, check out some unique and mood-boosting buys that might just put a little, well, spring in your step until the real thing has arrived.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Walmart
A miniature point-and-shoot camera
Relive the early Facebook years with the help of this super-simple digital point-and-shoot camera. It’s equipped with a rechargeable battery and a 2-inch preview screen. The pint-size device is meant for kids, but anyone who’s young at heart is sure to get a kick out of the old-school functionality and bright pink hue.
$20 at Walmart
2
Walmart
An elevated accent piece
If you’re looking to refresh your space to the tune of less than $10, try an affordable and eye-catching new throw pillow. This ribbed synthetic chenille accent piece will liven up any couch-scape and make lounging all the more inviting.
$9.98 at Walmart
3
Walmart
A pair of marbled Crocs
While these are a full $4.99 above our price threshold, we couldn’t resist mentioning these eye-catching Crocs. Whether you’re a longtime collector of the polarizing foam shoe or are just beginning to accept the fact that you might actually want a pair, these ultra-comfortable kicks are available in an electric colorway that promises to blast away your winter blues.
$34.99 at Walmart
4
Walmart
An emotional support water bottle
Enormous insulated drinking vessels have proliferated on TikTok, where users sing the praises of multi-ounce tumblers from brands like Yeti, Stanley, and HydroFlask. While these premium imprints are all well and good, Simple Modern’s affordable version will have you feeling hip and hydrated for less than $20.
$17.22 at Walmart
5
A forever-favorite facial spray
When it doubt, Mario Badescu’s perennially best-selling mist is sure to give your face — and maybe even your mood — a little boost. “It leaves my face feeling fresh, light, and my complexion flawless,” wrote Annette H. in a review. Try it in lavender, rosewater, or the pictured cucumber aloe.
$12 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A pair of highly-rated (and shockingly cheap) ear buds
Personal listening devices don’t come much cheaper than this $20 pair of ear buds — and with over 2,800 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, it seems like they may actually get the job done. “JLab has given all the high $ brands a run for [their] money!” wrote shawnmarie71 in a review. “Crystal clear with the right amount of bass!”
$19.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A hydrating face mask for winter skin
With two types of soothing oatmeal and other botanical ingredients, this 10-minute face mask promises to bestow a hydrated glow to dry or distressed skin that has simply had it with winter.
$29.99 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A Lego Easter rabbit set
For less than $20, pick up an easy-to-build Lego set that you can work on with your child that will help to channel new spring energy. This Easter-themed kit include two bunnies and a slew of colorful flowers and eggs. There’s a total of 288 pieces in this reasonably-priced set.
$18 at Walmart
9
Walmart
Apple's popular tracking device
Nothing will put a spring in your step like knowing where your wallet or keys are at all times. If you’re prone to forgetfulness, treat yourself to one of these quarter-sized devices and enjoy the ability to locate your things at a moment’s notice.
$29 at Walmart

