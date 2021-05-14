Samira Wiley Reveals Inspiration Behind Name For Newborn Daughter George

Samira Wiley shared why she and wife Lauren Morelli chose the name George for their baby daughter, who was born last month.

“The Handmaid’s Tale” actor told host Jimmy Kimmel on Thursday’s episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” that some people were “very confused” about her daughter’s name, but that the couple ultimately decided on George the way many parents choose names.

“I just really like the name. I just think it’s really cute,” Wiley said.

The actor joked that she wished she “had some really in-depth story to tell people about George,” but that it merely came down to preference.

“I tried to do some research. I found out in the 1800s it was a girl’s name, but people don’t believe me when I say that,” the Emmy winner added. She later pointed out that George was a female character in the Nancy Drew mystery novels ― though she admitted she hadn’t read the books herself. (Watch the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” clip below.)

Wiley and Morelli, who met on the set of “Orange Is the New Black,” (Morelli was a writer and producer and Wiley played character Poussey Washington) announced the birth of George Elizabeth on Monday.

Wiley shared a sweet photo of the baby girl on Instagram, writing in the caption that Morelli had been in labor for three days before delivering the baby on April 11.

“Welcome to the world, babygirl,” Wiley wrote. “We love you and we thank you for giving us the best 1st Mother’s day two ladies could ask for.”

Morelli shared the same photo on her Instagram account, writing that the couple was “so happy, so grateful, and so tired.”

The two tied the knot in 2017 in Palm Springs, California. Wiley celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on Instagram with a black-and-white photo of the couple on their wedding day: