Gay Rabbinical Student Wins Court Case Against Pizzeria That Refused To Serve Him

Copyright Artem Vorobiev via Getty Images An Israeli court ordered a Jerusalem pizzeria to pay damages to Sammy Kanter after throwing him out in August 2018 for being gay.

An American rabbinical student has won a court case against a Jerusalem pizzeria he said outright refused to serve him because he is gay.

An Israeli small claims court ordered Ben Yehuda 2 pizzeria to pay the student, Sammy Kanter, about $4,400 in damages last week, Israeli newspapers report.

Kanter, originally from Cincinnati, was in Jerusalem to study at the Hebrew Union College, with the hopes of becoming a Reform rabbi. He said the incident occurred last August, while he and fellow rabbinical students friends celebrated the city’s LGBTQ pride weekend.

Kanter said he entered Ben Yehuda 2 that day with friends, wearing a T-shirt with “Cincy,” short for his hometown, printed in rainbow colors. Kanter said a pizzeria employee greeted the group and started handing out menus, then spotted the shirt.

“The guy behind the counter said “Atah Homo (are you gay)?” I said yes,” Kanter wrote in a Facebook post. “He said ‘out’ and pointed at the door. My jaw dropped.”

Another pizzeria employee followed the group up the street until they were a block from the store, Kanter said.

It’s illegal for businesses in Israel to refuse service because of customers’ sexual orientation, Haaretz reports.

With help from the Israel Religious Action Center, the social justice arm of the Reform movement in Israel, Kanter filed a lawsuit last September seeking damages of about $9,100.

In an opinion piece for The Jerusalem Post last year, he wrote about growing up in a Jewish American family and being taught that Israel was a place where “everyone was family and where we would always be welcomed with open arms.”

After the incident at the pizzeria, Kanter said, his dream of being wholly welcomed in Israel was “shattered.”

“How did the only place where I was supposed to truly belong deny me service and chase me out on the street?” he wrote.

Reform Judaism, North America’s largest Jewish denomination, has long been inclusive of LGBTQ members. But the movement has a much smaller presence in Israel, where ultra-Orthodox religious authorities maintain strict oversight over Jewish weddings, conversions and other aspects of daily Jewish life.

Anat Hoffman, the executive director of IRAC, told Haaretz that the group is proud of Kanter and his classmates for “standing up for equality and justice in Israel.”