Galaxy Tab A 10.1″

As a Black Friday deal, Walmart is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A with a 10 inch screen for $149, down from its usual price tag of $219. Get the deal at Walmart.

Galaxy Tab A 8″

If you don’t need such a big touchscreen for your tablet, you might want to check out the eight inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A at Best Buy. Best Buy’s offering this tablet, which is originally $150, for $120. Get this deal at Best Buy.

Galaxy Tab E 9.6″

Best Buy’s offering the Galaxy Tab E with a nine inch screen for $100 for Black Friday, which would cost you $200 usually. Get this deal at Best Buy.

The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Samsung Accessories

Galaxy 42mm Smartwatch

For Black Friday, Amazon’s offering this smartwatch as a lightning deal — so you have to be quick to get it before the deal ends — and price will go down from $295 to $226. Get the deal at Amazon.

Galaxy Active2

As a Black Friday deal, Target slashed the prices of the Galaxy Active2, one of the latest smartwatches from Samsung. The smaller size of this watch, which clocks in at 40 millimeters, is on sale for $230, down from its original price of $280. The 44 millimeter version is on sale for $250, marked down from $300. Get the deal on this smartwatch at Target.