Whether you’re looking for a new smartwatch or you’re looking to upgrade to the new
Galaxy Fold, there are plenty of deals out there on Samsung products for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Retailers like
Walmart, Target, Amazon and even Samsung are offering serious savings on all things Galaxy — including phones, tablets and watches for Cyber Week 2019. We’ve seen deals on everything from free Galaxy Buds as add-ons to new phone purchases and tablets with big touchscreens. Galaxy Note10+
For Black Friday, Best Buy is offering the Galaxy Note10+ for $800 if you activate it the same day. That’s down from its original price tag of $1,100.
Get the deal at Best Buy.
Target’s offering a $400 Target gift card with the purchase of a Galaxy S10, S10+ or Note10+, but only with qualified activation, pick up in store and choosing between AT&T and Verizon as carriers.
Get this deal at Target. Galaxy S10 and S10e
Amazon’s offering the Galaxy S10 for $700, which was originally $900, and the S10e for $550, down from $750, for Black Friday. Plus, you can even get the Galaxy S10 with free Galaxy Buds, too.
. Get the deal at Amazon Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy S10
As part of their Black Friday deals, Samsung is offering free Galaxy Buds when you buy either a Galaxy Note10 or S10, starting at $310, with an eligible trade-in.
. Get the deal at Samsung
The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Samsung Tablets Galaxy Tab S6
Samsung is offering $100 off the Galaxy Tab S6 for Black Friday with a free four-month subscription to YouTube Premium.
. Get the deal at Samsung Galaxy Tab S4
As a Black Friday deal, Samsung is offering $200 off the Galaxy Tab S4.
. Get the deal at Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10.1″
As a Black Friday deal, Walmart is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A with a 10 inch screen for $149, down from its usual price tag of $219.
. Get the deal at Walmart Galaxy Tab A 8″
If you don’t need such a big touchscreen for your tablet, you might want to check out the eight inch version of the Samsung Galaxy Tab A at Best Buy. Best Buy’s offering this tablet, which is originally $150, for $120.
. Get this deal at Best Buy Galaxy Tab E 9.6″
Best Buy’s offering the Galaxy Tab E with a nine inch screen for $100 for Black Friday, which would cost you $200 usually.
. Get this deal at Best Buy
The Best Black Friday 2019 Deals On Samsung Accessories Galaxy 42mm Smartwatch
For Black Friday, Amazon’s offering this smartwatch as a lightning deal — so you have to be quick to get it before the deal ends — and price will go down from $295 to $226.
. Get the deal at Amazon Galaxy Active2
As a Black Friday deal, Target slashed the prices of the Galaxy Active2, one of the latest smartwatches from Samsung. The smaller size of this watch, which clocks in at 40 millimeters, is on sale for $230, down from its original price of $280. The 44 millimeter version is on sale for $250, marked down from $300.
. Get the deal on this smartwatch at Target Galaxy Watch Active
Walmart marked down the Galaxy Watch Active from $200 to $180 for Black Friday. But it is just for the rose gold color so far.
. Get this deal at Walmart Galaxy True Wireless Buds
Like AirPods, these buds pair with your phone so you can listen to whatever you want on the go. Plus, these Galaxy Buds are compatible with Android and Apple phones through a Bluetooth connection. Originally $130, these are on sale at Target for $120.
. Get the deal at Target
Plus, at Amazon, you can get the Galaxy S10 with free Galaxy Buds, too.
. Get the deal at Amazon
Samsung, too, is offering free Galaxy Buds when you buy a Galaxy Note10 or S10 with an eligible trade-in.
. Get the deal at Samsung