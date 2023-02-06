The Fanciest Of Samsung’s Frame TVs Are Up To 33% Off Right Now

“I love this tv, if you’re thinking about it just do it. The picture is phenomenal, easy to set up and super easy to mount. Love love love” — Dest



“The art you can get from Samsung is great; the paintings actually look real - even the texture looks like you could reach out and expect to touch a legit painting. Easy to mount and no complaints.” — seel3204

“We bought the 65-inch for a shiplapped mantle/gas fireplace. It looks fantastic. We’ve used it for two primary purposes so far - art mode and Disney+ - and it has excelled at both of those things. We’ve had three or four people say ‘wow that’s a beautiful painting’ or ‘is that painting backlit’ and they’re shocked when we point out that it’s actually a TV. While the kids are watching Disney movies, I’ve been turning lights on/off, moving around the room, etc. to get a feel for the viewing angles. From straight-on, both standing and at couch-height, there is little-to-no glare regardless of the environment.” — Amazon customer



″Love this tv. It’s literally art on the wall. I upgraded from a ten year old TV. Perfect viewing from all angles. Holds up to all the claims. Art feature is lots of fun and just feels better in the space. Hung in my main room. Small house so anything that helps things feel lighter and spacious is a win. Still figuring things out but extremely happy with the purchase” —Kadee Pendleton



“Very nice quality Smart TV. Picture is so clear it is like none I have ever owned. It is like your actually in the movie or show, it is that realistic. The home screen has all your favorite apps, right at your finger tips and it is easy to hook up too. Comes with a remote that controls the main box as well as the sound. Has a bluetooth feature that allows you to connect to speakers and other items like your phone. Comes with an app that controls all the smart apps right from your phone. Very good price for the quality, highly recommend.” — Haley Fox Blog

“I LOVE this and I don’t like televisions! It lets me have a frame on the wall with art displayed unless I want to watch TV. Picture quality superior, remote maddening (is there an easy one?). Also, these images I bought from Etsy at no more than $2 per image. I am blown away.” — DixieD