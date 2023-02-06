ShoppinghomeTechtvs

The Fanciest Of Samsung’s Frame TVs Are Up To 33% Off Right Now

If Samsung’s coveted TV has been sitting in your cart, now’s the time to snag it at a major discount.

Staff Writer

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-75-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN75LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09TQ4KB4K?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_85092aed_63&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63e1279ce4b0c8e3fc8664d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Samsung&#x27;s The Frame TV is up to 33% off." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e1279ce4b0c8e3fc8664d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-75-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN75LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09TQ4KB4K?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_85092aed_63&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63e1279ce4b0c8e3fc8664d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Samsung's The Frame TV is up to 33% off.</a>
Amazon
Samsung's The Frame TV is up to 33% off.

When redecorating your living room or upgrading your home entertainment system, you’re probably looking for a television that has good image quality while a game or show is on. But what about a TV that looks just as good when it’s off? Allow me to introduce you to the Samsung’s The Frame, which is currently up to 33% off at a variety of retailers.

Designed to look a piece of framed artwork, this flush-mounting 4K HDR smart TV displays life-like paintings and photographs when it’s not playing your favorite movies or TV shows. You can order custom frame art from independent artists on Etsy or get a subscription to the Samsung art store for access to over 1,400 new and classic artworks to display when the TV isn’t in use.

When you are streaming your favorites, it connects all your apps and works with Alexa for hands-free control, so you never need to stress about finding the remote again.

<a href="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-65-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN65LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09TQ4KFCT?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_85092aed_65&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63e1279ce4b0c8e3fc8664d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Samsung&#x27;s The Frame TV mounted" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63e1279ce4b0c8e3fc8664d1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/SAMSUNG-65-Inch-Anti-Reflection-Included-QN65LS03BAFXZA/dp/B09TQ4KFCT?ref_=Oct_DLandingS_D_85092aed_65&tag=griffinwynne-20&ascsubtag=63e1279ce4b0c8e3fc8664d1%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">Samsung's The Frame TV mounted</a>.
Amazon
Samsung's The Frame TV mounted.

While reviews indicate that this may not be the best TV for heavy-duty gamers or serious cinephiles, it’s definitely the ideal television for people who prize environmental aesthetics and hate looking at televisions taking up a ton of space in their living rooms.

All three sizes that are on sale today are QLED 4K, ensuring bright color and contrast showing every detail on the screen. They also have anti-reflection and matte display film to nix any glares or disruption from light.

The slim-fit wall hanging kit is included to help you mount this baby flush to the wall, though it also comes with slim feet if you want to have the television standing or resting on a credenza.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Target
Samsung 75-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame (33% off)
At 75 inches, this QLED 4K TV will be the centerpiece of any living room or home entertainment space. The anti-reflection and matte display film reduces glare and light distraction and the automatic art mode transforms the screen into a museum-style piece of art when you're not watching.
$1,997.99 at Amazon (originally $2,997.99)$1,997.99 at Walmart (originally $2,997.99)$1,999.99 at Target (originally $2,999.99)
2
Target
Samsung 85-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame (23% off)
Movie buffs and sports fans will swoon for this 85-inch smart TV. The slim-fit style means it's not too bulky or obtrusive, allowing you to enjoy full color on a big screen without taking up your entire living room with just a TV.
$3,297.99 at Amazon (originally $4,297.99)$3,297.99 at Walmart (originally $4,299.99)$3,299.99 at Target (originally $4,299.99)
3
Amazon
Samsung 65-Inch Class QLED 4K The Frame (20% off)
At 65 inches, this Frame TV is the smallest of the big TVs (while still being pretty big). It gives you a prominent, high-quality image with bright colors and contrasts.
$1,597.99 at Amazon (originally $1,997.99)$1,544.79 at Walmart (originally $1,879)$1,599.99 at Target (originally $1,999.99)

Promising reviews from Amazon:

“I love this tv, if you’re thinking about it just do it. The picture is phenomenal, easy to set up and super easy to mount. Love love love” — Dest

“The art you can get from Samsung is great; the paintings actually look real - even the texture looks like you could reach out and expect to touch a legit painting. Easy to mount and no complaints.” — seel3204

“We bought the 65-inch for a shiplapped mantle/gas fireplace. It looks fantastic. We’ve used it for two primary purposes so far - art mode and Disney+ - and it has excelled at both of those things. We’ve had three or four people say ‘wow that’s a beautiful painting’ or ‘is that painting backlit’ and they’re shocked when we point out that it’s actually a TV. While the kids are watching Disney movies, I’ve been turning lights on/off, moving around the room, etc. to get a feel for the viewing angles. From straight-on, both standing and at couch-height, there is little-to-no glare regardless of the environment.” — Amazon customer

″Love this tv. It’s literally art on the wall. I upgraded from a ten year old TV. Perfect viewing from all angles. Holds up to all the claims. Art feature is lots of fun and just feels better in the space. Hung in my main room. Small house so anything that helps things feel lighter and spacious is a win. Still figuring things out but extremely happy with the purchase” —Kadee Pendleton

“Very nice quality Smart TV. Picture is so clear it is like none I have ever owned. It is like your actually in the movie or show, it is that realistic. The home screen has all your favorite apps, right at your finger tips and it is easy to hook up too. Comes with a remote that controls the main box as well as the sound. Has a bluetooth feature that allows you to connect to speakers and other items like your phone. Comes with an app that controls all the smart apps right from your phone. Very good price for the quality, highly recommend.” — Haley Fox Blog

“I LOVE this and I don’t like televisions! It lets me have a frame on the wall with art displayed unless I want to watch TV. Picture quality superior, remote maddening (is there an easy one?). Also, these images I bought from Etsy at no more than $2 per image. I am blown away.” — DixieD

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of Airpods Pros, to spoil your sweetie

Last Min V-Day Gift Guide

MORE IN LIFE

Food & Drink

7 Foods You Had No Idea You Can Make In The Microwave

Wellness

This Is One Of The Biggest Warning Signs You May Experience A Stroke

Relationships

Canceling Plans With A Friend? A New Study Says This Is The Best Way.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Style & Beauty

This Popular Sunscreen Has Been Recalled. Here’s What You Need To Know.

Wellness

The One Part Of Your Body You’re Probably Forgetting To Stretch

Parenting

15 Things To Say To Your Kids Instead Of ‘No’

Home & Living

This NBC Medical Drama Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

6 Outfits (Mostly) Under $200 That Are As Twinkly As Taylor Swift’s

Wellness

What Removing COVID's 'Public Health Emergency' Status Means For You

Shopping

5 Explosively Floral Dresses Inspired By Lizzo’s Grammys Look

Shopping

Reviewers Actually Shoveled Snow In These Hard-Working Gloves

Shopping

22 Fitness Products Reviewers Said Helped Motivate Them To Work Out

Shopping

33 Products That Will Make Any Chronically Busy Person Go 'Yes Please'

Shopping

Reviewers Really, Really Love These Target Sweatpants

Shopping

Order Your Valentine's Day Flowers NOW. You're Seriously Running Out Of Time.

Shopping

36 TikTok-Beloved Pieces To Refresh Your Wardrobe In 2023

Shopping

The Best Black-Owned Brands To Shop At Target

Shopping

Stylish Boots From Walmart That Won't Leave Your Feet Freezing

Shopping

35 Products So Amazing Your Friends And Family Will No Doubt Be Jealous

Food & Drink

5 Harmful Myths About Food's Effect On Your Heart Health

Home & Living

The Real Reason All Those 'AI Time Machine' Pictures Went Viral

Shopping

Travel Backpacks That Reviewers And HuffPost Editors Swear By

Shopping

High-Impact Fitness Equipment That Even The Smallest Home Gyms Can Accommodate

Shopping

Now's Your Chance To Try A Weighted Blanket For 77% Off

Food & Drink

'ICE' Is One Of The Rudest Dining Habits Ever, And You Might Be Doing It

Wellness

Doctors Reveal What They Really Think Of Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic

Style & Beauty

A Behind-The-Scenes Look At How Stars Get Ready For The Grammys

Wellness

Sauna Or Steam Room? Experts Reveal The Different Benefits Of Each.

Shopping

These 31 Products Are Here To Help With Your Slightly Embarrassing Needs

Shopping

Don't Miss This Very Good Sale On JBL Wireless Listening Devices

Shopping

Under-$25 Valentine’s Day Gifts From Amazon That Are Actually Impressive

Food & Drink

Being Vegan Doesn't Change Your Experience Of Blackness

Parenting

Marie Kondo Is Embracing The Mess Of Parenthood. Here’s How You Can Too.

Food & Drink

Don't Miss Out On The Best Instagram Recipes From January

Wellness

This Alternative To White Noise May Help You Magically Sleep Better

Parenting

12 Baby Name Trends To Look Out For This Year

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New British Detective Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

How To Make The Most Of A Well-Child Visit With Your Pediatrician