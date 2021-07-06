Britney Spears’ Attorney Asks To Resign From Conservatorship Role

The court-appointed attorney representing Britney Spears in her conservatorship has asked to resign, according to court filings on Tuesday.

Samuel Ingham, who has represented Spears since her 2008 conservatorship began, said he would step down as soon as the court appointed a new lawyer.

The conservatorship granted Spears’ father and an estate attorney power over the pop star’s life and finances amid concerns about her mental health at the time. The unusual legal arrangement has drawn increased scrutiny this year, and late last month, Spears told a judge she wanted out of the deal, saying she was “traumatized.”

Ingham’s departure follows the resignation of Spears’ manager, Larry Rudolph, who said he hadn’t spoken to the pop star in two and a half years.

“Earlier today, I became aware that Britney had been voicing her intention to officially retire,” Rudolph wrote in his resignation letter. “I was originally hired at Britney’s request to help manage and assist her with her career … And as her manager, I believe it is in Britney’s best interest for me to resign from her team as my professional services are no longer needed.”

The manager added that, should Spears decide to perform again, he would “be there for her … just as I always have been.”

