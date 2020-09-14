Holy Hell! Samuel L. Jackson Offers Swearing Lessons If Enough People Register To Vote

Listen up, motherf**kers: None other than the professor of profanity, Samuel L. Jackson,﻿ is offering lessons on how to talk a blue streak if enough people register to vote.

Jackson promised in a video tweet Monday: “I will teach you how to swear in 15 different languages” if at least 2,500 of his 8.5 million Twitter followers go online at his Headcount site to register to vote — or to check their registrations to make sure they’re good to go.

Listen up - If 2500 of you click a voting action below to make sure you’re #GoodToVote, I will teach you to swear in 15 different languages. Go to https://t.co/nVk8WzUm8N now! pic.twitter.com/g4eUmHwuP9 — Samuel L. Jackson (@SamuelLJackson) September 14, 2020

The “Captain Marvel” and “Pulp Fiction” star earlier urged voters to head to the link and teased then: “You may get a very special ‘tutorial’ from me!”

Fans loved it.

Knew I was registered since I voted in my primary (by mail, no less!), but I clicked anyway because that's a damn good trade...mothafucka.



(Love ya Sam! Keep up the good work, on and off screen.) — Pseudonym (@DudeAbide1) September 14, 2020

Yes sir, he has a PhD in cussology. — Friendly Introvert (@Gladgirl720) September 14, 2020

You've got yourself a goddamned deal!!! — Nick C (@Medieve1) September 14, 2020

Count me in! — Concerned Citizen 🧢 (@FierceGenXer) September 14, 2020

I am #goodtovote I can't wait to learn what Samuel L. Jackson has to teach me. pic.twitter.com/u9GdtuY11x — Ellehcim 🌊 (@_michee_m) September 14, 2020

#GoodToVote even if I live in a different country, would like to join for the class. Might can exchange some Hungarian swear stuff 😉 — Mariann ( Maz) (@GyorfiMariann) September 14, 2020

