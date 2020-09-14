Holy Hell! Samuel L. Jackson Offers Swearing Lessons If Enough People Register To Vote

Listen up, motherf**kers: None other than the professor of profanity, Samuel L. Jackson, is offering lessons on how to talk a blue streak if enough people register to vote.
Jackson promised in a video tweet Monday: “I will teach you how to swear in 15 different languages” if at least 2,500 of his 8.5 million Twitter followers go online at his Headcount site to register to vote — or to check their registrations to make sure they’re good to go.
The “Captain Marvel” and “Pulp Fiction” star earlier urged voters to head to the link and teased then: “You may get a very special ‘tutorial’ from me!”
Fans loved it.
