POLITICS

Holy Hell! Samuel L. Jackson Offers Swearing Lessons If Enough People Register To Vote

The cursing king promises to "teach you how to swear in 15 different languages" — if you're all set to vote.

Listen up, motherf**kers: None other than the professor of profanity, Samuel L. Jackson,﻿ is offering lessons on how to talk a blue streak if enough people register to vote.

Jackson promised in a video tweet Monday: “I will teach you how to swear in 15 different languages” if at least 2,500 of his 8.5 million Twitter followers go online at his Headcount site to register to vote — or to check their registrations to make sure they’re good to go.

The “Captain Marvel” and “Pulp Fiction” star earlier urged voters to head to the link and teased then: “You may get a very special ‘tutorial’ from me!” 

Fans loved it.

testPromoTitleReplace testPromoDekReplace Join HuffPost Today! No thanks.
HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

2020 Election Samuel L. Jackson Profanity Get Out The Vote