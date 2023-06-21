Samuel L. Jackson Brutally Pinpoints The Kind Of 'Dudes' Who Harass Brie Larson

Enough is enough! Samuel L. Jackson has had it with these motherf**king snakes harassing Brie Larson online.

Jackson recently laid out to Rolling Stone in an interview published Tuesday how he and Larson became close friends before she nabbed the coveted, and sadly controversial, titular role of “Captain Marvel” in the 2019 film.

The “Pulp Fiction” star told the magazine that the two bonded over their mutual dislike of filming 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” Jackson said Larson even asked him if it was a good idea to join the MCU when she was first offered the role of Captain Marvel — being that he’s been playing the MCU character of Nick Fury since 2008’s “Iron Man.”

“And I was like, ‘Hell yeah! Let’s do it!’ But she’s not going to let any of that stuff destroy her,” Jackson said, referring to the sexist harassment Larson has endured online since her casting was announced.

Jackson, who was clearly fired up, went on to harshly describe the kinds of men who seem to like to attack Larson online.

“These incel dudes who hate strong women, or the fact that she’s a feminist who has an opinion and expressed it?” Jackson said. “Everybody wants people to be who they want them to be. She is who she is, and she’s genuinely that.”

Jackson and Larson attend the European Gala screening of "Captain Marvel" in 2019. David M. Benett via Getty Images

Larson has long been outspoken about feminism in the entertainment industry and the media consisting of mostly of “white dude.”

In 2019, she told Marie Claire that after noticing that reporters for her press junkets are often “overwhelmingly white male,” she’d “decided to make sure [her] press days were more inclusive.”

This remark led Larson to later clarify with Fox 5’s Kevin McCarthy: “What I’m looking for is to bring more seats up to the table. No one is getting their chair taken away. There are not fewer seats at the table, there’s just more seats at the table.”

But certain types of Marvel fans weren’t having it.

When the first trailer for “Captain Marvel” came out in 2018, online trolls “fixed” Larson’s serious facial expressions in the teaser, instead turning them into smiles.

They also tanked the Rotten Tomatoes score for “Captain Marvel” in 2019 by “flooding” the film’s page with disturbing and sexist comments.

Earlier this year, the first trailer for “The Marvels” — which stars Larson alongside Iman Vellani’s “Ms. Marvel,” the first Muslim superhero in the MCU — became the most-disliked trailer on YouTube in MCU history. The video was subjected to the same review-bombing tactics that occurred on Rotten Tomatoes in 2019.

Larson’s fans have criticized her male Marvel co-stars for not adequately publicly supporting her through the torrents of vitriol she faces from its heavily male fan base.