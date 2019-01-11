Little by little, we’re getting new details about the upcoming Marvel blockbusters “Captain Marvel” and “Avengers: Endgame,” which come out later this year.

Marvel is notoriously tight-lipped, but actor Samuel L. Jackson is talking, and he may have revealed a big plot point about the superpowers of Brie Larson’s character Carol Danvers, aka Captain Marvel.

Jackson let some information slip about Captain Marvel during a set visit with reporters last year, according to an ET report this week (emphasis ours):

“She’s pretty much the strongest character ... in the Marvel universe. So, for Carol Danvers to be that person and for Brie to become that person, it’s gonna be a dynamite thing. I mean, [the Avengers] are up against some really, really tough odds right now ― we saw throughout Infinity War ― so now we know that we need something that’s as powerful as Thanos. And at some point, we’ll find out how powerful she is and all the things that she’s capable of. She’s one of the few people in the Marvel universe that can time travel.”

Wait, Captain Marvel can time travel?

Danvers is viewed as the most powerful hero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thus far. And since the Captain Marvel film is set during the 1990s, the big question is, “Where has she been?”

Marvel Samuel L. Jackson plays Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

With the Avengers ― and really, the universe ― in complete disarray after Thanos snapped half of all life from existence, fans have been theorizing nonstop about how our heroes are possibly going to recover and save the day.

The first “Endgame” trailer didn’t provide many answers. In short, they’re going to need Danvers.

Time travel has long been rumored to be a part of the plot of “Avengers: Endgame,” but until now there had never been concrete proof of it, just theories and assumptions. But as proponents of fake scripts and even fake trailer shots, Marvel is a master of misdirection, so it wouldn’t surprise us if this was all a ruse.

For fans desperately seeking the answers to the future of the MCU, time really is the key.

“Captain Marvel” comes out on March 8, while “Avengers: Endgame” will be in theaters on April 26.