Samuel L. Jackson has sent a scathing message to people who aren’t speaking out against President Donald Trump.

In a new interview with Esquire magazine, the “Captain Marvel” star said it was “not fucking okay” that “this motherfucker is like ruining the planet and all kinds of other crazy shit.”

“And if you’re not saying anything, then you’re complicit,” he added.

Jackson has been a vocal critic of the president ― most recently firing back at his claim to be a champion of the black community, backing Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-Mich.) rallying cry to “impeach the motherfucker” and dumping on Trump’s idea to arm some school teachers.

And Jackson, 70, told Esquire he’d still “tweet that shit out” even if he were a garbageman and not a movie legend with 4.5 million followers on Instagram and 7.8 million on Twitter.

“I’m not thinking about how I am and what my job is when I do that shit,” he explained.

Elsewhere in the interview, published online Tuesday, Jackson claimed Trump and “all those assholes” including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) were “the same fucking guys” that would call him a racial slur when he was growing up in legally segregated Tennessee.

“There was no doubt about where they stood, that you were never going to be their equal and, if possible, they were going to make sure you never had as much shit as they had,” he said. “And they were worried about the chasteness of their women, and miscegenation, and not having enough of them, there being more of us than there are of them.”