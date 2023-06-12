Samuel L. Jackson's Face After Tonys Loss Should Win Its Own Award

Samuel L. Jackson’s reaction to losing at the Tony Awards on Sunday was a scene-stealer.
The actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role for August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” but watched Brandon Uranowitz’s name called for “Leopoldstadt.”
Meanwhile, fans watched Jackson.
“Samuel L. Jackson does not have a good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme,” one observer noted on Twitter.
“Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn’t win,” wrote another, referring to Jackson’s Marvel character.
The “Hateful Eight” star’s apparent disappointment was perhaps enhanced by the personal stakes ― the play was directed by Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson. (It lost as well in the best-revival category.)
Samuel L. Jackson’s expression brought to mind Angela Bassett’s viral response to losing the Best Supporting Actress category at the Oscars to Jamie Lee Curtis.
Anyway, the reviews were in on Jackson’s face: