Samuel L. Jackson's Face After Tonys Loss Should Win Its Own Award

Samuel L. Jackson’s reaction to losing at the Tony Awards on Sunday was a scene-stealer.

The actor was nominated for best performance by an actor in a featured role for August Wilson’s “The Piano Lesson,” but watched Brandon Uranowitz’s name called for “Leopoldstadt.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans watched Jackson.

“Samuel L. Jackson does not have a good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme,” one observer noted on Twitter.

“Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn’t win,” wrote another, referring to Jackson’s Marvel character.

The “Hateful Eight” star’s apparent disappointment was perhaps enhanced by the personal stakes ― the play was directed by Jackson’s wife LaTanya Richardson Jackson. (It lost as well in the best-revival category.)

Samuel L. Jackson’s expression brought to mind Angela Bassett’s viral response to losing the Best Supporting Actress category at the Oscars to Jamie Lee Curtis.

Advertisement

Anyway, the reviews were in on Jackson’s face:

Samuel L. Jackson’s face took me all the way out 😭😭😭



He looks like he knew he wasn’t getting the Tony.



Based on the shout out during the winner’s acceptance speech, it sounds like Jordan E. Cooper maybe should have won it for Ain’t No Mo’ https://t.co/CzjzO2NCxm — Tammi “Did you wash your hands?” Sparks 👋🏾🧼🧴 (@tammirsparks) June 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson got p*ssed! — Anacleto Eclat 💎 (@AnacletoEclat) June 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson does not have good non-winner face. I’m sure his eye roll will be a meme. #TonyAwards — Mindy Benson (@MindyBe) June 12, 2023

oh my god samuel l jackson’s face — tony’sposting (@shortzendaya) June 12, 2023

Samuel L Jackson didn’t look happy 😂 #TonyAwards — Greg Thompson Jr. (@gregthompjr) June 12, 2023

Advertisement

I'm fucking cackling at the "of course the white guy won" face Samuel L Jackson just made. Nice that it at least went to a Jewish white guy.



I really wish I could see Ain't No' Mo' though. It looks so good. #TonyAwards2023 — 🏴☠️ Kaija 🏴☠️ (@mother_fickle) June 12, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson looked like Nick Fury after realizing he didn't win his category. #TonyAwards — The Vibe With Ky (@TheVibeWithKy) June 12, 2023

Samuel L Jackson should've won that Tony Award. — Void Sage (@WeiShiLindon) June 12, 2023

Holy crap Samuel l jackson in the spaces. — playertobenamedlater (@1350leather) June 12, 2023

I don't see anybody being in a category with Samuel L. Jackson and beating him. I just don't. 🤷🏾♂️ #TonyAwards #Tonys #TonyAwards2023 — Jamar Taurus ♉ (@JamarTodd) June 12, 2023