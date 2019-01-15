COMEDY

Poetry Slam: Samuel L. Jackson And Jimmy Fallon Go Rhyme Time On The Wall, The Weather And More

"Wall, wall, wall, wall, wall – is that all, all, all you can say?"

“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and actor Samuel L. Jackson teamed up on Monday to update the audience about current events with a poetry slam.

They took on the hosting situation at the Oscars, the partial government shutdown, the winter snowstorms, President Donald Trump’s demands for a border wall, New Year’s resolutions and TSA staff shortages at airports.

Check out the video above to hear the rhymes and repetition.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Jimmy Fallon The Tonight Show Celebrities Samuel L. Jackson Poetry