“Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon and actor Samuel L. Jackson teamed up on Monday to update the audience about current events with a poetry slam.
They took on the hosting situation at the Oscars, the partial government shutdown, the winter snowstorms, President Donald Trump’s demands for a border wall, New Year’s resolutions and TSA staff shortages at airports.
Check out the video above to hear the rhymes and repetition.
