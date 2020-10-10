Samuel L. Jackson urged Americans to “vote, dammit, vote” in a new video that calls out voter suppression.

The “Pulp Fiction” star accused President Donald Trump and Republicans of carrying out the “same old dirty tricks” in the spot released online by Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign Friday.

“If your vote didn’t matter, they wouldn’t try so hard to take it from you,” said Jackson. “Vote early. Vote like your life depends on it. I’m exercising my right to vote, and you should too.”

“Not because I want you to,” added Jackson, as images of Trump appeared on the screen. “But because he doesn’t.”

“Vote, dammit, vote,” concluded the “Captain Marvel” actor, who’s previously called the president a “motherfucker” and repeatedly scorched Trump supporters’ unwavering support for him.

Check out the ad here: