Samuel L. Jackson Points Out What’s Wrong With Joe Rogan’s N-Word Apology

Joe Rogan’s apology for repeatedly using the N-word on his hugely popular podcast rang hollow for actor Samuel L. Jackson.

In an interview with The Times published Saturday, Jackson questioned Rogan’s claim that his racial slurs over the years — a compilation of which went viral last month — had been taken out of context.

“He is saying nobody understood the context when he said it. But he shouldn’t have said it,” said Jackson. “It’s not the context, dude — it’s that he was comfortable doing it. Say that you’re sorry because you want to keep your money, but you were having fun and you say you did it because it was entertaining.”

Samuel L. Jackson questioned podcaster Joe Rogan's claim. Steve Granitz via Getty Images

Rogan’s historic use of the slur on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” which is now streamed on Spotify, should have been “an element of what the story is about,” Jackson continued.

“A story is context — but just to elicit a laugh? That’s wrong,” he added.

After the montage video of Rogan’s slurs went viral, the podcaster apologized on social media for what he called “the most regretful and shameful thing that I’ve ever had to talk about publicly.”

“It’s a video that’s made of clips taken out of context of me of 12 years of conversations on my podcast. It’s all smushed together and it looks fucking horrible, even to me,” said Rogan, who’s also been embroiled in controversy this year for allowing coronavirus misinformation on his show.

Watch Rogan’s comments here:

“I know that to most people, there’s no context where a white person is ever allowed to say that word, never mind publicly on a podcast. And I agree with that now,” said Rogan. “I haven’t said it in years. But for a long time when I would bring that word up, like if it would come up in conversation, instead of saying ‘the N-word’ I would just say the word. I thought as long as it was in context, people would understand what I was doing.”

Rogan argued his use of the slur had always been in context but admitted “it’s not my word to use,” saying he was “well aware of that now, but for years I used it in that manner.”