Samuel L. Jackson’s samurai cuts with his tongue, too, in the “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” trailer, which dropped Monday. (Watch it below.)

But don’t worry, Mom and Dad. The man known for griping about the “motherfucking snakes on this motherfucking plane” ― among many cinema-swearing moments ― keeps it family-friendly in this animated flick.

Advertisement

Jackson voices Jimbo, a cat who mentors a bullied dog named Hank (Michael Cera) in a film that was “loosely inspired” by Mel Brooks’ classic western comedy “Blazing Saddles.” After several years of delays and a renaming, it has an explosive update on the “Blazing Saddles” campfire farting scene, as evidenced by the preview.

Jackson’s Jimbo doesn’t disappoint in his reaction to it: “What the mother father cocker spaniel is going on here?!”