Samuel L. Jackson clapped back at President Donald Trump’s claim Monday to be a champion of the black community.

The “Glass” actor, hounded by autograph seekers at Los Angeles International Airport, let the burn fly when someone brought up Trump’s controversial post-Oscars tweet. The president bragged that he “has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts, etc.) than almost any other Pres!”

“Yeah, he’s got a bigger plantation,” Jackson snarked in the clip below, from TMZ.

Trump’s boast was in response to Spike Lee’s Oscar acceptance speech, in which he urged people to get “on the right side of history” and “do the right thing” in the 2020 election. Trump accused Lee of a “racist hit on your president” and listed his claimed achievements for the black community.

Lee and Jackson, a presenter for the Best Adapted Screenplay Oscar, shared a joyous hug during Sunday’s ceremony, after Jackson announced that his friend won the award for “BlacKkKlansman.”