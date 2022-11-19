Samuel L. Jackson Jokes About The 1 Word He Couldn't Use On 'Sesame Street'

Samuel L. Jackson’s favorite word isn’t going to fly on “Sesame Street.”

Jackson discussed his time on the hit children’s puppet show during an interview with “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon on Friday.

Jackson, who previously appeared in a “Sesame Street” Twitter video that spoofed his movie “Snakes On A Plane” earlier this year, appeared in a “Word of the Day” segment on the show’s YouTube page last month.

The video shows the “The Avengers” actor calling for “The Aveggies” to assemble as various vegetable-themed Muppets group up behind him including a Thor-like character with a hammer made of corn.

Jackson said his “Sesame Street” cameo was on his bucket list before joking that one not-safe-for-work word wouldn’t fare well with the show’s viewers.

“You probably had to wash your mouth out a little bit around the Muppets,” Fallon remarked.

“Every now and then, the ‘Word of the Day’ couldn’t be my favorite word, that’s for sure,” Jackson quipped.

You can watch more of Jackson’s interview with Fallon, which included a lightsaber duel, below.