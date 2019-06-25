Samuel L. Jackson Rips 'Spider-Man' Poster Goof In The Most Samuel L. Jackson Way

Samuel L. Jackson struck down a mistake on a poster promoting his upcoming movie “Spider-Man: Far From Home” with great vengeance and furious anger.

Jackson responded to a viral image showing two posters side-by-side, in which his character Nick Fury’s eye-patch appears over different eyes, with a tirade worthy of a line in “Pulp Fiction.”

“Uhhhhhhh, What In The Actual FUCK IS GOING ON HERE???!!!” Jackson captioned the picture on Instagram,

For good measure, he also included the hashtags #headsgonroll and #lefteyemuthafukkah.

Now, it’s unclear how furious Jackson really was over the blunder. The location of the side-by-side posters is also unknown. The movie is slated for a July 2 release.

Jackson’s purported anger earned an amusing rebuke from his wife, actress and producer LaTanya Richardson Jackson: