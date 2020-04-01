Samuel L. Jackson is sharing another story with the world, and it’s just what’s needed in the era of social distancing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The screen icon narrated the audiobook version of Adam Mansbach’s 2011 work, “Go The Fuck To Sleep.” And on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jackson read Mansbach’s latest effort: “Stay The Fuck At Home.”

Check out his interview with Kimmel below. The reading ― done to raise funds for Feeding America ― starts about 6 minutes in: