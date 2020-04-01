ENTERTAINMENT

Samuel L. Jackson Reads A Perfect Coronavirus Update To ‘Go The F**k To Sleep’

"Stay the f**k at home," the film star urges in a hilarious new story by Adam Mansbach.

Samuel L. Jackson is sharing another story with the world, and it’s just what’s needed in the era of social distancing due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The screen icon narrated the audiobook version of Adam Mansbach’s 2011 work, “Go The Fuck To Sleep.” And on Tuesday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Jackson read Mansbach’s latest effort: “Stay The Fuck At Home.” 

Check out his interview with Kimmel below. The reading ― done to raise funds for Feeding America ― starts about 6 minutes in:

