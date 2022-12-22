Samuel L. Jackson Liked Hardcore Porn On Twitter, And Fans Gave Him A Wakeup Call

Actor Samuel L. Jackson celebrated his 74th birthday on Wednesday, and the greatest gift he may have received was an important life lesson: The things you like on Twitter can be seen by the general public.

Oh, and that includes hardcore porn.

It seems the MCU actor liked a bunch of porn scenes on Twitter, not realizing that the “like” is meant to be a public endorsement.

And, yes, fans noticed. Thanks for asking.

Ayo Sam What the fuck you doing bro 😭💀 pic.twitter.com/ZoDNiK0WtY — Festive EwJ (@ScottishEwJ) December 21, 2022

Good morning. Don't let any of the news of the day distract you from the fact that Samuel L Jackson likes watching white women get banged by BBC, and we all know this because it was in his Twitter likes. — first of all, bitch, ... (@thejournalista) December 22, 2022

Many also tried to come to Jackson’s aid by schooling him about how “likes” work on Twitter.

we can deadass see your likes, theyre public big bro @SamuelLJackson — Tristan (@TristanGHill) December 21, 2022

.@SamuelLJackson hi mate letting you know your likes are public and everyone can see them — owen 🏴 (@_owen1878) December 21, 2022

Samuel L Jackson your likes are public!!! Samuel!! pic.twitter.com/XSpaA1LvZN — The Barnyard (@BarnesBarnyard) December 21, 2022

The online intervention seems to have worked: All the porn tweets have been “unliked,” according to BuzzFeed.

Since Jackson was previously open about liking “hentei,” which is pornographic animation from Japan, many Twitter users weren’t surprised.

The news was on-brand for an actor whose on-screen cursing is the stuff of legends.

Samuel L Jackson 74 liking twitter porn that’s a man with his priorities in check — Hud Dreems (@partiesinhell) December 22, 2022

Samuel L. Jackson more like Samuel W. Jackson, he’s a baller and I respect it. He’s earned the right to like the tweets he did. — Barry Skywalker (@BarrySkywalker1) December 21, 2022

if you see Samuel L. Jackson liking porn tweets on his twitter account, simply mind your own business — Jane Altoids (@staticbluebat) December 21, 2022

samuel l jackson liking porn on main on his 74th birthday is the funniest thing you can do when you reach that age tbh — anna marenghi ✨ (@FutureContact_) December 21, 2022

One person was disappointed about the timing of the internet porn intervention.

you guys suck for bullying samuel l jackson into unliking porn tweets ON HIS BIRTHDAY — cinnamon bun (@notsofiacoppola) December 22, 2022

Another was just shaking their head at the whole idea of “Twitter-liking” porn in the first place.

On this @SamuelLJackson thing



1 - who actually likes porn vids on Twitter? That’s mad.



2 - who checks what people are liking on Twitter? That’s mad.



Everyone is mad. — Eshaan Akbar’s on tour 2023 - BUY TICKETS (@eshaanakbar) December 22, 2022

One person refused to condemn Jackson for liking porn even, they joked, if it put an end to their own presidential ambitions.

Leave Samuel L. Jackson alone. I don't care if he Likes porn. There are many among us who like it even if we don't Like it. To paraphrase Jimmy Carter, I Like in my heart. Will this lose me the 2024 presidential election? Maybe, but I'm willing to pay the price for truth. — Josh Sawyer (@jesawyer) December 21, 2022