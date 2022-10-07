Video Shows San Antonio Cop Shooting Teen Eating A McDonald's Burger In His Car

A San Antonio police officer was fired on Wednesday after he shot a 17-year-old driver who was eating a McDonald’s sandwich in his car.

James Brennand was a probationary officer who had been with the department for just seven months. According to mySA, he initially reported that he shot at the teen’s car after it hit him. However, body camera footage of the incident didn’t back up his story.

Advertisement

The video showed Brennand on an unrelated call when he spotted a maroon vehicle in a McDonald’s parking lot and concluded it had recently fled from him.

Brennand called for assistance, approached the car and opened the driver side door. Erik Cantu and an unnamed 17-year-old female passenger were inside, per a police report described by KSAT-TV.

“Get out of the car!” Brennand told Cantu, who was munching on a McDonald’s burger.

“Why?” Cantu asked as his vehicle began to move backward. Brennand responded by firing his gun multiple times.

Watch the video below:

Advertisement

It’s unclear from the footage whether the teen was backing up due to taking his foot off the brake or if he put the car into reverse, the San Antonio Current noted.

Cantu suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the shooting, KSAT-TV reported. He was brought to a nearby hospital where he is reportedly recovering, according to KENS-TV.

The unnamed passenger was reportedly not injured.

Cantu was also charged with evading detention and assault on a police officer, mySA noted.