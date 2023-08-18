Texas Dad Arrested After Gun Found Inside 3-Year-Old's School Bag: Police

LOADING ERROR LOADING

A Texas man was arrested Tuesday after his 3-year-old was found carrying a gun inside a backpack at school, police said.

Pete Robles, 35, was taken into custody on charges of child endangerment, a felony offense, when the weapon was discovered by a teacher at a Pre-K 4 SA center, the San Antonio Police Department said.

The child was unaware that a firearm was in their bag, according to a statement from the school.

“Staff immediately confiscated the weapon and turned the matter over to SAPD,” said Pre-K 4 SA, which also announced that no backpacks would be permitted on campus as school officials consider improved safety protocols.