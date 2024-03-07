Mom Arrested After Drink Allegedly Made For School Bullies Sends Boy To Hospital

A Texas woman was arrested Wednesday after a drink she allegedly concocted to prevent her son’s beverages from being stolen at school ended up hospitalizing a child, according to local law enforcement.
Jennifer Lynn Rossi, 45, faces a charge of causing injury to a child after the drink’s unsuspecting victim started experiencing nausea and a headache after consuming the beverage Tuesday.
The concoction, which was planted inside a sports drink bottle, was found to contain a mixture of lemon, salt and vinegar. Though the ingredients weren’t actually toxic, the child required additional medical monitoring at a hospital following its consumption, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office in San Antonio said.
“Whether the allegations of bullying at the root of this situation are substantiated or not, there is never an excuse to take matters into your own hands and injure a child,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said in an emailed statement.
Representatives with Legacy Traditional Schools in Texas, whose San Antonio location is where authorities said the incident occurred, said the student who brought the drink to school will be subject to disciplinary actions.
“We thank the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office for its investigation into this serious incident, and commend students and staff members who acted promptly by alerting the administration and local authorities,” the charter school system said in a statement shared with HuffPost.
A school representative declined to comment on whether there had been any prior complaints of bullying regarding Rossi’s child or the one who was hospitalized, stating the school is “unable to discuss any disciplinary actions, conduct, or other personally identifiable information of its students.”
Rossi, who posted a $1,000 bond on Wednesday, did not have an attorney listed as representing her in online records.