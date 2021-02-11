Search Underway After 911 Caller Says He’s Trapped In Truck With 80 Migrants

KENS 5 Surveillance video taken in southwest Bexar County early Tuesday is believed to have possibly captured the white tanker driving along an interstate.

Several 911 calls from a man claiming to be trapped inside of a tanker truck in Texas with around 80 other people have launched a desperate search for the vehicle and its occupants.

Audio of the 911 calls placed late Monday and obtained by local media captures the Spanish speaking caller pleading with a dispatcher to send help, while unable to provide their location. In the background, others, who the caller said are undocumented migrants, are heard crying, yelling and breathing heavily.

The first calls were received in the San Antonio area, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar told ﻿Fox San Antonio.

“It’s heartbreaking to hear because clearly behind the caller, in the background, you can hear others in the car, in the trailer and they’re also screaming for help in Spanish and saying that they’re out of air,” said Salazar.

The caller described the tanker truck as white and, based on the sounds around them at the time of the call, said it had likely stopped along a highway.

Authorities used cell phone towers to track the caller’s location to an area of I-35 in southwest Bexar County. Surveillance video there appeared to capture a tanker, matching the vehicle’s description, pulling to the side of the highway just after midnight Tuesday, local station KENS 5 reported.

Salazar expressed concern that if someone in the tanker did become gravely ill, the driver of the vehicle may not “do the right thing.”

“They’re going to dump a body or they’re going to abandon somebody at a hospital, maybe. They’re certainly not going to do the right thing and so we’re letting our deputies know to be on the lookout for anything,” he told Fox San Antonio.

Information obtained by local authorities has been turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, which has taken over the case, a San Antonio Police spokesperson told HuffPost Thursday. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Human smugglers and immigrants are known to use trucks as a means to cross borders illegally, despite the risks of dehydration, heatstroke or hypothermia.

Handout . / Reuters Immigrants from Central America, Nepal and Bangladesh are seen in a trailer truck after being detected by X-ray equipment at a checkpoint in Mexico in 2013.

Last month, 128 Central American migrants were found crammed inside of a trailer of a freight truck in Mexico after members of Mexico’s National Guard heard people pounding from inside the container and calling for help during a traffic stop.

In December, two men were found guilty of manslaughter after 39 Vietnamese migrants were found dead in a refrigerated container of a truck in Essex, England, in 2019. The victims, who were 15 to 44 years of age, suffered from oxygen starvation after being sealed in the airtight truck for more than 11 hours.

Then in 2017, 10 people died after being found in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer in San Antonio. More than two dozen others were transported to local hospitals.

ASSOCIATED PRESS A photo taken in 2015 shows police searching a refrigerated truck south of Vienna, Austria, after 71 migrants suffocated in the back during transport.