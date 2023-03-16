What's Hot

Conservative Pundit Can't Define ‘Woke’ During Interview About Her Book On Wokeness

Adele Says Shakira’s Ex ‘Is In Trouble’ After Iconic Diss On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Georgia Grand Jury Says It Heard Another Taped Call Of Trump Pressuring Official

Stormy Daniels Meets With Prosecutors Probing Trump Hush Money Payments

Republicans Accept No Blame For Bank Failures After They Voted To Deregulate Banks

Oscar Winner Seems To Shade Harry Styles’s Comments On Privilege — And People Love It

What Does 'OK' Actually Stand For?

School Barred From Sports Matches After Refusing Game With Trans Athlete

Jimmy Kimmel Spots The Weirdest Thing In Donald Trump Jr.’s Latest Video

Minnesota GOP State Sen. Votes Against Free School Lunch, Says He's Never Met Hungry Kids

Oscars Producer Explains Jimmy Kimmel's Pronunciation Of Rihanna In His Monologue

Brooke Shields Says Hollywood Executive Sexually Assaulted Her Decades Ago

U.S. NewsSan Antonio

7 Injured After Tree Branch Falls On Benches At San Antonio Zoo

One person was seriously injured in what one witness described as a "freak accident."
AP

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Seven people were injured, one seriously, when a large part of a tree broke off and fell on some occupied benches at the San Antonio Zoo on Wednesday, authorities and a witness reported.

The branch “unexpectedly” fell at around noon, the zoo said.

City Fire Department spokesman Joe Arrington said those hurt included children and adults. One person had significant injuries, he added, while the others were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Witness Brandy Lorraine, who was visiting the zoo with her 9-year-old daughter, told the San Antonio Express-News that she was on a bench next to the tree when she heard a cracking noise. She said a large part of the tree fell on top of benches where people were sitting.

“It was a freak accident. It was so scary,” Lorraine told the newspaper. “I saw a woman running for help with blood on her hands. I heard people screaming. I just hope everyone is OK. Thinking about it now is even scarier because any little detour could have put us in that spot.”

Related

San Antonio
Go To Homepage

Popular in the Community