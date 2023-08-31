Illustration: HuffPost; Photos: Getty

California is filled with terrific cities for tourists, but if you’re looking for postcard-worthy vistas, temperate weather and fresh fish tacos, then San Diego should zoom to the top of your list.

There’s a reason the SoCal destination is the backdrop for so many iconic movies. (Think “Top Gun,” “Some Like It Hot” and “Almost Famous.”) The sunsets alone are enough to attract travelers from all over, but the relaxed vibes and excellent food scene really seal the deal.

I’ve had the opportunity to go to “America’s Finest City” a few times, most recently for a friend’s wedding this summer. And with each visit, I make sure to try new restaurants and experiences unique to San Diego. Below, I’ve compiled some favorite dishes, attractions and more highlights from this coastal gem.

Where To Stay

On my most recent visit, I stayed at the Kimpton Alma Hotel, which is located right downtown and within walking distance of tons of great restaurants and bars. The hotel’s own restaurant, The Desmond, was also excellent. (Shoutout to the seasonal dips and incredible Brussels sprouts in dashi broth.) But I admittedly spent most of my time sitting by the rooftop pool, enjoying the bar and bites up there.

After a couple of nights at the Kimpton, I relocated to Estancia La Jolla, which my friend had selected as the venue for her wedding. It was easy to see why ― the grounds were filled with lush gardens and charming seating areas, and the spa and pool amenities were top-notch.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left: A cocktail at The Desmond, the Kimpton Alma Hotel lobby, and grounds at Estancia La Jolla.

On a future trip to the San Diego area, I hope to stay at the iconic Hotel del Coronado. The beachfront atmosphere and striking architecture seem like something out of a movie.

What To Eat

The Desmond is far from the only good restaurant I’ve tried in San Diego. My favorite fine-dining experience was undoubtedly at Animae, a trendy Asian fusion restaurant by the water. Another classic waterfront option is George’s at the Cove in La Jolla, which is known for its views. And I’ve had great meals at a Mediterranean spot in the East Village called Callie and at Pacific Coast Grill, which is right on the beach in Cardiff.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left: Wagyu fried rice and short-rib kare-kare at Animae, a chocolate and caramel treat from Extraordinary Desserts, and tacos at Tacos El Gordo.

On the sweeter side of things, I was overwhelmed by all of the baked goods at the aptly named Extraordinary Desserts downtown. (I managed to narrow down my selections to a chocolate chip cookie and chocolate-caramel treat.) VG Donut & Bakery in Cardiff sells delicious old-fashioned donuts and other treats, and the French toast at Brockton Villa, a historic home-turned-restaurant in La Jolla, is on another level.

What To Drink

Gaslamp Quarter is a lively area of downtown with options ranging from wine bars to dance clubs.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left: A cocktail at Estancia La Jolla, the bar at Prohibition, and a cocktail at Animae.

While my friends and I had a fun time checking out a bunch of different spots, our favorite by far was the speak-easy Prohibition. This secret underground bar serves A-plus cocktails, and there was a great live band performing when we arrived.

Another favorite was Techo Beso, a wraparound rooftop bar at the AC Hotel. The tropical decor was incredibly inviting, and the DJ quickly had everyone dancing.

Don’t miss Mothership for innovative cocktails and the Kraken for a solid dive bar scene.

What To Do

Whenever I visit San Diego, it doesn’t feel like I have enough time to cover everything there is to experience, but I try to make the most of it. The famous Balboa Park offers a gorgeous place to walk around and is home to the massive San Diego Zoo. Although the pandas are no longer there, visitors can still see thousands of animals across a wide variety of species.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left: Sunset views from Powerhouse Park and daytime strolling in Balboa Park.

If you’re looking to stick to the downtown area, visit the USS Midway Museum or try to catch a Padres game at Petco Park. Venture up to La Jolla Cove to see the seals and sea lions lounging on the rocks and in the sand. (Just don’t get too close!)

My group went for a long hike at Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve and took in the magnificent views of the water. Down the shore, you can watch the hang gliders launch from the Torrey Pines Gliderport. And there’s the famous Torrey Pines Golf Course for those looking to splurge on a round.

Caroline Bologna/HuffPost From left: La Jolla Cove, the San Diego Zoo and Torrey Pines State Natural Reserve.

Hiking enthusiasts might also want to check out the trails to the social media-famous Potato Chip Rock outside the city.

And while you’re in San Diego, don’t miss the opportunity to witness some of the most beautifully saturated sunsets of your life. Photos don’t quite capture the magic, but the memory will live on. The sunset views at Powerhouse Park in Del Mar were breathtaking, and I’ve also heard good things about Fletcher Cove in Solana Beach, Scripps Memorial Pier in La Jolla, and Sunset Cliffs in Pacific Beach.