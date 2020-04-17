San Diego Comic-Con 'Officially' Canceled

Avengers, dis-assemble.
San Diego Comic-Con is “officially” canceled for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The pop culture convention staple, which plays host to more than 100,000 fans each year and had been set for July 23-26, plans to return in 2021, according to a Comic-Con statement sent to HuffPost:
For the first time in its 50-year history San Diego Comic Convention (SDCC), the organizers behind the annual pop culture celebration, announced today with deep regret that there will be no Comic-Con in 2020. The event will instead return to the San Diego Convention Center from July 22-25, 2021.
Recognizing that countless attendees save and plan for its conventions each year, and how many exhibitors and stakeholders rely upon its events for a major portion of their livelihood, they had hoped to delay this decision in anticipation that COVID-19 concerns might lessen by summer. Continuous monitoring of health advisories and recent statements by the Governor of California have made it clear that it would not be safe to move forward with plans for this year.
Those who already purchased badges for 2020 SDCC “will have the option to request a refund or transfer their badges to Comic-Con 2021,” according to the statement. Exhibitors will also have the option for a refund or to transfer payments to Comic-Con 2021.
“Extraordinary times require extraordinary measures and while we are saddened to take this action, we know it is the right decision,” said David Glanzer, spokesperson for the organization. “We eagerly look forward to the time when we can all meet again and share in the community we all love and enjoy.”
The statement added that the canceled WonderCon Anaheim, which had been set for April 10-12, plans to return next March, as well.